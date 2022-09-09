Cigna (CI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $292.84, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 1.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cigna is projected to report earnings of $5.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.87 billion, up 1.25% from the year-ago period.

CI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.98 per share and revenue of $180.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.26% and +3.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cigna has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.76, which means Cigna is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.