Cigna (CI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $286.53, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Cigna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $6.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.16 billion, up 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.80 per share and revenue of $191.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.57% and +6.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Cigna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cigna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.58, so we one might conclude that Cigna is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CI's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.