Cigna (CI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $294.31, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 2.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $5.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.87 billion, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23 per share and revenue of $180.34 billion, which would represent changes of +12.36% and +3.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. Cigna is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cigna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.63.

It is also worth noting that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.