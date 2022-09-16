Cigna (CI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed at $290.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 0.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Cigna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $5.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.87 billion, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

CI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.98 per share and revenue of $180.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.26% and +3.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cigna has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.42, so we one might conclude that Cigna is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CI has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



