Cigna (CI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $274.83, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 1.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $5.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.23 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.

CI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.68 per share and revenue of $177.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.8% and +2.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cigna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.63.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

