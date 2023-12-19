Cigna (CI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Cigna (CI) reached $294.32, with a +0.77% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.66%.

The the stock of health insurer has risen by 2.73% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cigna in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.52, up 31.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $48.81 billion, indicating a 6.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.82 per share and a revenue of $192.8 billion, representing changes of +6.66% and +6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Cigna is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.26, so one might conclude that Cigna is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CI has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

