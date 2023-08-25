Cigna (CI) Eases Care Delivery With Prior Authorization Removal

The Cigna Group’s CI health benefits business, Cigna Healthcare, lifted the prior authorization (or precertification) requirement for around 25% of its medical services, which amounts to 600-plus services. It is worth mentioning that most of the Cigna unit’s customers will have to face prior authorization requirements on less than four per cent of medical services.

The removal of the above-mentioned requirement reflects Cigna’s efforts to provide a seamless health care experience for patients and clinicians in value-based care contracts. Prior authorization implies the process whereby health providers need to obtain the approval from the health plan of a patient prior to commencing with a treatment, procedure, or medication. This, in turn, ensures the safety of patients and makes the health care delivery a cost-effective one.

The facility also boosts patients’ adherence to evidence-based care standards.

Despite numerous benefits, clinicians and health plans are often found grappling with administrative workload amid the prior authorization procedure. This might lead to delay in care delivery and can also lead to lower medication adherence by patients.

Considering the dire need to provide timely care, Cigna Healthcare has removed prior authorization on 1,100-plus medical services since 2020. The unit plans to relieve Medicare Advantage customers by removing prior authorization requirements for approximately another 500 medical services in the later part of 2023.

The latest initiative reflects Cigna’s sincere efforts to enhance value-based care and thereby, lure more clients to opt for Cigna Healthcare’s plans. This, in turn, is likely to fetch higher membership growth and the resultant benefit will be in the form of improved premiums, the most significant contributor to the top line of a health insurer like Cigna. Through the Cigna Healthcare unit, it serves customers of U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government and International Health businesses.

Total medical customers of CI increased 9.5% year over year as of Jun 30, 2023. The results of the Cigna Healthcare unit benefited on the back of the expanding customer base in the first half of 2023.

In addition to the latest initiative, Cigna recently undertook another effort to impart greater strength to the Cigna Healthcare business. It collaborated with the global digital-first health and well-being engagement company, Virgin Pulse, this month to provide an advanced digital platform. The platform can be accessed at myCigna by specific employer-sponsored plan clients of Cigna Healthcare from the very beginning of 2024 and is a means to bring enhanced whole-person wellbeing for around 11 million customers of Cigna.

Shares of Cigna have gained 15.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.6% growth. CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



