Cigna (CI) Dispenses Digital Services to Fight Coronavirus

In a bid to better serve its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Cigna Corp. CI is expanding its digital capabilities by providing real-time, personalized support.

These new virtual solutions will help rapidly identify and assist Cigna customers who arrive in emergency room settings with COVID-19 symptoms and also support those who are actively recovering at home.

To aid patients visiting emergency rooms, Cigna has partnered with Collective Medical to detect customers with COVID-19 symptoms. With this information, Cigna Care Advocates can quickly engage these patients, connecting them to programs for supporting whole person health, such as care management, remote patient monitoring and behavioral health assistance.

For those receiving care at home, Cigna provided an interactive digital tool in partnership with Medocity. A simple solution called Medocity for Cigna is developed to allow customers to track their symptoms, connect with care advocates and access behavioral and emotional supportive resources.

Cigna has been very proactive in handling the COVID-19 crisis and took steps to remove exorbitant costs and unnecessary hassles prior to testing. This, in turn, will ensure customers easy access to medications and care through additional telehealth services for medical, behavioral and dental health.

To this end, the company’s partnerships with MDLIVE and Buoy Health simplify the processes for individuals to access care. With MDLIVE, earlier this year, Cigna became the first partner to offer virtual care for annual check-ups. And as the COVID-19 crisis evolved, the company temporarily transferred hundreds of its nurses and physicians to MDLIVE for further expanding their capacity. With Buoy Health, in January, it enhanced the latter's capabilities to quickly launch an early intervention tool, which is now available to assess the COVID-19 risks looming on individuals in the United States.

Digital health monitoring gained greater prominence, courtesy of the homebound American populace maintaining social distancing under a pandemic-triggered lockdown. Companies, namely Anthem, Inc. ANTM, CVS Health Corp. CVS and Humana Inc. HUM have an array of developed applications and digital solutions in their portfolios to monitor patients’ health remotely.

Year to date, the stock has lost 7.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 6.7%.

Cigna carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.