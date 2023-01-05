Cigna (CI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed at $304.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 6.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Cigna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.58 billion, down 0.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cigna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.22.

Investors should also note that CI has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

