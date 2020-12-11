Cigna (CI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $209.35, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 3.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

CI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CI to post earnings of $3.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.02 billion, up 9.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. CI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CI has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.44, which means CI is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, CI's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

