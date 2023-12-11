Cigna (CI) Adds $10B to Buyback Funds, Turns to Bolt-On Buyouts

The Cigna Group CI recently announced that the company has added a massive $10 billion to its share buyback program. This brings the total repurchase fund to $11.3 billion. It aims to buy back a minimum of $5 billion worth of shares by first-half 2024-end. In the first quarter of 2024, it intends to execute a part of the repurchase through an accelerated share repurchase program.

It has also reiterated 2023 adjusted income of at least $24.75 per share and expects the metric to reach a minimum of $28 in 2024. Looking ahead, Cigna expects to maintain average annual adjusted EPS growth within 10-13% in the long term.

In 2024, the company is projected to allocate the majority of its discretionary cash flow toward share buybacks. Earlier, it stated that operating cash flow was forecasted to be a minimum of $10.5 billion in 2023. Over the 2022-2026 period, management expected CI to generate operating cash flows of roughly $50 billion.

Its strong cash-generating ability is expected to enable the company to continue its shareholder value-boosting efforts. During the Jan 1-Nov 1 period of 2023, Cigna bought back 7.7 million shares for around $2.2 billion.

It also pointed out that the company will assess bolt-on acquisition opportunities, along with “value-enhancing divestitures.” The decision comes at a time when its merger plan with Humana reportedly fell apart due to disagreement regarding the price. Per a Wall Street Journal report, the companies were looking at a cash-and-stock deal that stirred both investor interest and concerns due to the complexities involved, including anticipated regulatory scrutiny.

Cigna and HUM are major players in the market and their potential merger could have strengthened the combined entity's competitiveness against larger rivals. Healthcare economist Craig Garthwaite of Northwestern University, as reported by Reuters, noted that divesting Cigna's Medicare Advantage business could have minimized operational overlap between the two companies, potentially enhancing the prospects of the merger deal.

Price Performance

Shares of Cigna have declined 23.7% in the past year compared with the 3.6% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cigna currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

