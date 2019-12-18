Cigna agrees to $6.3 bln deal to sell unit to New York Life

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp CI.N said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its disability insurance and accidental death coverage unit for company employees to New York Life Insurance Co for $6.3 billion.

The company said it expects to use the net proceeds of about $5.3 billion for share repurchases and repayment of debt in 2020 and raised its share repurchase authority by $3 billion to $4 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

