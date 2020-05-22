Cigna Adds Capabilities to Expand Its Virtual Care Service

Cigna Corp. CI has added Talkspace to its rapidly expanding virtual provider network. This marks a step further taken by the company, in widening its virtual care services offerings provided to its customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With Talkspace, Cigna will be making available to its customers a private messaging (text, voice, and video), service which will connect them to dedicated licensed therapists who engage daily through a secure app.

Customers will also be able to schedule live video sessions based on personal preference. Additional network expansions include customized virtual programs for anxiety, depression, burnout, substance use recovery and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Earlier this week, the company expanded its digital capabilities by providing real-time, personalized support. It made available new virtual solutions to help rapidly identify and assist Cigna customers, who arrive in emergency room settings with COVID-19 symptoms and support those who are actively recovering at home.

Cigna has been proactive in handling the COVID-19 crisis and took steps to remove exorbitant costs and unnecessary hassles prior to testing. This, in turn, will ensure customers easy access to medications and care through additional telehealth services for medical, behavioral and dental health.

To this end, the company’s partnerships with MDLIVE and Buoy Health simplify the processes for individuals to access care. With MDLIVE, earlier this year, Cigna became the first partner to offer virtual care for annual check-ups. And as the COVID-19 crisis evolved, the company temporarily transferred hundreds of its nurses and physicians to MDLIVE for further expanding their capacity. With Buoy Health, in January, it enhanced the latter's capabilities to quickly launch an early intervention tool, which is now available to assess the COVID-19 risks looming on individuals in the United States.

Digital health monitoring gained greater prominence, courtesy of the homebound American populace maintaining social distancing under a pandemic-triggered lockdown. Companies, namely Anthem, Inc. ANTM , CVS Health Corp. CVS and Humana Inc. HUM have an array of developed applications and digital solutions in their portfolios to monitor patients’ health remotely.

