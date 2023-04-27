CIGI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.02, changing hands as high as $105.46 per share. Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $84.16 per share, with $133.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.05.
