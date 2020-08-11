CIGI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.81, changing hands as high as $66.26 per share. Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.93 per share, with $92.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.29.

