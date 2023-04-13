Cigarette maker Imperial Brands expects first-half profit drop on Russia exit

April 13, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands IMB.L said on Thursday its revenue for the first-half of the year would be "slightly below" a year earlier due to its exit from Russia, and as higher cigarette prices were offset by volume declines.

The maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars, which transferred its Russian business to local investors last year, said excluding the impact of its Russian business, net revenue was expected to be flat on a constant currency basis.

