$CIFR stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CIFR stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $84,878,197 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CIFR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CIFR stock page):
$CIFR Insider Trading Activity
$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $5,070,000.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. added 10,438,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,008,349
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,050,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,315,876
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,084,284 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,093,853
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,485,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,716,390
- FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC removed 2,397,424 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,514,075
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 2,344,380 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,392,074
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,219,151 shares (+161.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,104,047
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CIFR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cipher Mining issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CIFR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIFR forecast page.
$CIFR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIFR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Knoblauch from Cipher Mining set a target price of $6.0 on 06/05/2025
You can track data on $CIFR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.