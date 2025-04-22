$CIFR stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CIFR stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,945,682 of trading volume.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CIFR:

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 2,480,151 shares for an estimated $16,773,865 .

. PATRICK ARTHUR KELLY (Co-President and COO) sold 53,161 shares for an estimated $380,632

WILLIAM IWASCHUK (Co-President and CLO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $4,200

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

