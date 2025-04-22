$CIFR stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CIFR stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,945,682 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CIFR:
$CIFR Insider Trading Activity
$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 2,480,151 shares for an estimated $16,773,865.
- PATRICK ARTHUR KELLY (Co-President and COO) sold 53,161 shares for an estimated $380,632
- WILLIAM IWASCHUK (Co-President and CLO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $4,200
$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,081,742 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,299,282
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,599,194 shares (+551.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,060,260
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 2,485,387 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,532,195
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 2,344,380 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,877,923
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,034,312 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,439,207
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,920,039 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,908,980
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,551,172 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,197,438
