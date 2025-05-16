$CIFR stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CIFR stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,513,736 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CIFR:
$CIFR Insider Trading Activity
$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,180,151 shares for an estimated $8,573,865.
$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. added 10,438,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,008,349
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,485,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,716,390
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 2,344,380 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,877,923
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,219,151 shares (+161.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,104,047
- HELIX PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP added 2,153,058 shares (+95.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,952,033
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,142,773 shares (+59.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,928,377
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,034,312 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,678,917
$CIFR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
