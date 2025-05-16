$CIFR stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CIFR stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,513,736 of trading volume.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CIFR:

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,180,151 shares for an estimated $8,573,865.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIFR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

