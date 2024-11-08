CIFI Holdings Reports Strong Sales Performance in 2024

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (HK:0884) has released an update.

CIFI Holdings reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB2.87 billion for October 2024, with a contracted gross floor area of 242,100 sq.m. The company achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB29 billion from January to October 2024, showcasing a solid performance in the real estate market.

For further insights into HK:0884 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.