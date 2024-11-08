CIFI Holdings Reports Strong Sales Performance in 2024

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (HK:0884) has released an update.
CIFI Holdings reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB2.87 billion for October 2024, with a contracted gross floor area of 242,100 sq.m. The company achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB29 billion from January to October 2024, showcasing a solid performance in the real estate market.
