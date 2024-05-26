CIFI Holdings Progresses in Offshore Debt Solutions

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (DE:6CI) has released an update.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. has announced significant progress in their negotiations with offshore loan lenders, achieving a consensus to advance discussions on the terms previously outlined in their April Announcement. The company is addressing its offshore liquidity situation by including various loan options, such as CNY-denominated loans, and leveraging possible financial support from an onshore ‘real estate project whitelist’ scheme to reduce overall costs. While no legal binding agreement has been finalized, the company expresses gratitude to its creditors and remains engaged in proactive negotiations.

