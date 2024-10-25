News & Insights

CIFI Ever Sunshine Addresses Delay in Transaction Reporting

October 25, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

CIFI Ever Sunshine Services Group Limited (HK:1995) has released an update.

CIFI Ever Sunshine Services Group Limited has announced a delay in publishing information regarding connected transactions related to payments to its associates. The oversight was due to a focus on other business activities, leading to minor deficiencies in internal controls, including outdated lists of connected persons and issues with transaction identification. The company is reviewing its policies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

