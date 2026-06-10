Ciena's Strong Free Cash Flow: Can It Balance Growth and Returns?

Ciena CIEN delivered a strong fiscal second-quarter performance, with solid cash flow generation emerging as a key highlight. Quarterly revenues rose 39.5% year over year to $1.57 billion and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 billion. Cash provided by operations increased 66% year over year to $260 million, while free cash flow climbed 71% to $219 million.

This cash flow strength comes at a time when Ciena is scaling operations to meet surging AI-driven network demand, raising an important question: how effectively can it balance reinvestment with shareholder returns?

The company is investing in capacity expansion and ramping output to meet the explosive demand tied to AI-driven networking requirements from both cloud and service providers. Ciena is also using resources for securing supply and manufacturing capacity. It is advancing next-generation technologies such as Hyper-Rail and expanding its product line for more use cases like data center out-of-band management with its PON technology.

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 are expected to be between $250 million and $275 million. These investments are aimed at supporting a rapidly expanding backlog, which reached $7.7 billion at the quarter-end, providing strong revenue visibility.

Ciena Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Despite a sharp acceleration in reinvestment, management remains focused on shareholder returns. During the second quarter, it repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares for $83.1 million under its $1 billion repurchase authorization.

With an impressive cash balance of $1.4 billion, Ciena has ample flexibility to fund both growth initiatives and capital return programs. The key will be sustaining the balance as demand and investment needs continue to soar.

Capital Allocation Strategy of Rivals

Nokia NOK generated a strong free cash flow of €629 million in the first quarter of 2026 and ended with a solid net cash position of €3.8 billion, underscoring its financial flexibility. The company plans capital expenditures of approximately €900 million to €1 billion in 2026.

Management is prioritizing investment, particularly in high-growth areas such as optical networks and AI-driven infrastructure. Increased investments in manufacturing capacity, including the ramp-up of its indium phosphide facility, bode well. Nokia noted that it was confident about its cash position, and if it has excess capital (after R&D, inorganic growth and dividend), the company can consider share buybacks as well.

Arista Networks ANET capital expenditure plans remain relatively modest. In 2025, the company spent about $100 million on capex, primarily tied to the initial construction of expanded facilities in Santa Clara. For the first quarter of 2026, it spent $54.5 million on capex. Capex is expected to reach $180 million in 2026.

The company generated $1.69 billion in operating cash flow in the first quarter and ended with a substantial $12.35 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Notably, the company did not repurchase shares during the quarter, despite having authorization remaining. Arista has $817.9 billion worth of shares available for buyback under its $1.5 billion existing authorization.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have plunged 24.4% in the past month against the Communications - Components industry’s growth of 18.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.62, above the industry’s 47.29.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been marginally revised upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.