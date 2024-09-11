Ciena's Solutions Witness Healthy Momentum: Will the Stock Benefit?

Ciena Corporation CIEN recently announced that Danish network provider TDC NET has adopted automation software from Blue Planet, a Ciena division, to enhance its Operating Support System. Utilizing Blue Planet Inventory (BPI), running on Blue Planet’s Cloud Native Platform, TDC NET will gain a precise and unified view of its mobile and fixed network resources and services.



Blue Planet provides the industry's only cloud-native Operations Support System platform. Its intelligent automation portfolio helps communication service providers transition to more software-driven and digital operations, accelerating the rollout of new services across various network domains and vendors.



Earlier, TDC utilized CIEN’s advanced 800G technology to overhaul its metro and long-haul networks. This recent move highlights a comprehensive, open and advanced ecosystem that not only delivers capacity but also creates on-demand capabilities supported by both hardware and software.



BPI empowers TDC NET to precisely model and visualize its diverse network resources while automating workflows to streamline operations and improve service delivery. This deployment is a key component of TDC NET’s broader digital transformation strategy. This strategy also involves integrating additional vendors for various other functions such as service assurance, monitoring and workforce management. Blue Planet’s global partner, Infosys, will oversee this integration, leveraging its expertise in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Recently, Scotland’s leading Internet service provider, Commsworld, adopted Ciena's broadband solution for its new business-grade ‘Ethernet over Fibre to the Premises’ ultra-high-speed broadband service. This service offers high-bandwidth connectivity to businesses across the U.K.

CIEN Solutions in Demand Amid Higher Bandwidth Requirements

Ciena’s performance is driven by strengthening demand for bandwidth owing to rapid cloud adoption and the proliferation of AI technology use cases. It is driving up network traffic, which is expected to continue growing at a strong rate.



Ciena’s revenues are primarily generated from the growing demand for packet optical transport and switching products, integrated network and service management software. In August 2024, Blue Planet was chosen by Lumen Technologies to power its network inventory transformation project. In the same month, Ciena announced the adoption of its coherent routing solutions by Bhutan Telecom to manage increasing traffic demands and support customers’ transition to modern technologies like edge cloud applications.



In June 2024, the company announced that its cutting-edge optical technology had been deployed by India-based Space World Group’s subsidiary, Constl. Constl is utilizing Ciena’s optical technology to offer high-speed Metro Area Network and National Long Distance connectivity services across its “state-of-the-art pan-India network,” enhancing the connectivity solutions in the region.



Increasing demand for Ciena’s solutions will drive the top line and propel the stock upward.



Ciena is one of the leading providers of optical and routing systems, services and automation software worldwide. It builds highly adaptive networks to meet increasing digital demands and deliver richer, more connected user experiences.

CIEN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 8.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH, ANSYS, Inc. ANSS and Adobe Inc. ADBE. MANH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANSS & ADBE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Manhattan Associates delivered an earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, MANH pulled off an earnings surprise of 22.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH has increased 9.2% in the past 60 days to $4.26.



ANSYS delivered an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANSS pulled off an earnings surprise of 28.9%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.4%.



Adobe delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ADBE pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.1%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.