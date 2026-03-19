Ciena's Service Provider Revenues Rise on MOFN Tailwinds

Ciena’s CIEN service provider revenues are gaining momentum, supported by the accelerating adoption of managed optical fiber networks (“MOFN”). Service providers worldwide are partnering with cloud providers to deliver connectivity via MOFN.

On the lastearnings call management noted that service providers are reinvesting in optical transport infrastructure and autonomous networking capabilities to address explosive traffic growth while bolstering operational efficiency. MOFN solutions are emerging as a key enabler in this environment, allowing providers to scale capacity while tackling regulatory requirements in the United States and elsewhere.

Ciena’s orders in India rose 40% year over year, driven by particularly strong demand for MOFN deployments. The company views this as a long-term structural growth driver supporting WAN connectivity needs.

Revenues from the top three service providers rose 16% in 2025, while further gains expected in 2026 owing to strong momentum from both cloud and service customers.

Ciena Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena expects MOFN-related revenues to remain a key contributor to its service provider growth in the coming years. The company is seeing increasing direct and MOFN-related design wins from service providers, cloud providers, and neo-scalers. Management expects MOFN to be about 10% to 15% of its total service provider business.

Ciena remains focused on the WAN connectivity needs across subsea, long-haul, metro networks and data center interconnect applications. The company is also expanding into new markets, especially in and around data centers and metro routing, with optical technology giving it a competitive edge.

As demand for high-speed connectivity continues to expand, Ciena appears well-positioned to drive more revenues from its service provider segment. However, the opportunity is unfolding in an intensely competitive market. Ciena faces tough competition from the likes of Cisco Systems CSCO as well as Nokia NOK.

Mapping the Competitive Terrain

Nokia’s Infinera buyout has reinforced its optical networking portfolio. In the last reported quarter, Nokia reported 7% revenue growth for its Network Infrastructure segment, with optical networks surging 17% year over year. The company highlighted that the order intake was strong across optical and IP networks, with a book-to-bill ratio above 1, buoyed by robust demand from AI and cloud clients.

AI and cloud customers comprised 30% of optical network sales, underscoring the growing hyperscale-driven demand. Given accelerating demand, Nokia is actively scaling production of its 800-gig ZR and ZR+ pluggable products, with several design wins and deployments underway.

Cisco is a leading player in routing and switching, which are essential components of service provider and cloud infrastructure. In the last reported quarter, Cisco witnessed 65% year-over-year growth in product orders from service providers and cloud customers, underscoring momentum in hyperscaler spending.

Networking product orders rose more than 20%, buoyed by service provider routing, campus switching, wireless, data center switching, servers and industrial IoT products. However, Cisco’s revenue mix highlights a key contrast in comparison to Ciena. While product revenues grew 14% to $11.6 billion, its services revenues declined 1% year over year to $3.7 billion.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have gained 15.1% in the past month against the Communications - Components industry’s decline of 2.2%.



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CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 57.99, above the industry’s 43.45.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.