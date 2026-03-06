Ciena's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Surge Y/Y, Stock Falls

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line skyrocketed 111% year over year. With hyperscalers, telecom providers and enterprises rapidly expanding high-speed networks to support AI workloads, Ciena’s optical networking solutions are becoming increasingly critical. The expansion reflects not only strong operational execution but also a structural shift in networking demand driven by AI infrastructure.

Quarterly revenues increased 33% year over year to $1.43 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion. The top line aligned with the upper end of guidance ($1.35-$1.43 billion), indicating growing demand for high-capacity networking infrastructure. The growth was driven by expanding AI data center connectivity, rising bandwidth needs from hyperscalers, ongoing investments by telecom operators upgrading network capacity and strong demand for optical transport and routing solutions.

Ciena has provided guidance for fiscal 2026. The company expects revenues between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion. It projects adjusted gross margins of 43.5–44.5% and operating expenses of $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. With the first half exceeding expectations and supply challenges being managed, the company now expects first- and second-half gross margins to be roughly similar. Based on these estimates, Ciena anticipates operating margins of 17.5–19.5% for the year.

However, despite improved financial metrics, Ciena’s shares tanked 12.9% in trading and closed the session at $299.3 on March 5 as guidance seems to have failed to impress the investors. Shares of the company have risen 332.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Communication-Components industry's growth of 236.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Segmental Results

Total revenues in Networking Platforms (80.5% of total revenues) soared 40% year over year to $1.15 billion.

Platform Software and Services’ revenues (6.5%) totaled $93.3 million, down 1.9% from the prior year.

Blue Planet Automation Software and Services’ revenues (1.5%) fell 21.5% to $20.4 million.

Total revenues in Global Services (11.5%) were $164.1 million, up 26.2% year over year.

Ciena Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Non-telecom customer revenues accounted for 53% of total revenues in the fiscal first quarter. Three customers with sales of 10% or more represented 47.4% of the top line in the reported quarter. Direct Cloud Provider revenues surged 76% year over year and accounted for 42% of total revenues.

Strong adoption of WaveLogic 6 Extreme, the industry’s only 1.6 Tb/s coherent solution, continued with 18 new customers added in the fiscal first quarter, bringing the total customer base to 90.

One of the most encouraging signals from Ciena’s report is its historically strong order book and record backlog. A strong backlog suggests that customers are placing long-term infrastructure orders to prepare for future network demand, another indicator of sustained industry growth. The backlog increased by roughly $2 billion during the period, ending the reported quarter at about $7 billion. Most of Ciena’s new orders are now scheduled for fulfillment in fiscal 2027, reinforcing confidence in its outlook and supporting continued backlog growth through the year.

Other Details

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 44.7%, flat year over year.

Adjusted operating expenses were $383.2 million, up 10.3%.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin was 17.9% compared with 12.3% in the year-earlier quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 83.6% to $287.3 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2026, CIEN’s net cash flow from operating activities was $227.6 million compared with $103.7 million in the prior-year period.

As of Jan. 31, the company had $1.4 billion in cash and investments and $1.52 billion of net long-term debt.

Free cash flow climbed 100% year over year to $154 million.

Ciena continues to return capital to shareholders through its $1 billion share repurchase program. In the reported quarter, CIEN repurchased about 0.4 million shares worth $80.5 million.

Fiscal Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Ciena expects revenues of $1.5 billion (+/-$50 million).

Adjusted gross margin is projected in the range of 43.5–44.5%, while adjusted operating expenses are estimated between $375 million and $390 million.

The company anticipates adjusted operating margins of 17.5–18.5%.

CIEN’s Zacks Rank

Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Peer Companies

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of 26 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. NETGEAR generated net revenues of $182.5 million, beating the consensus estimate by 2.9% and coming at the high end of its guidance of $170-$185 million. Revenues were flat year over year and down 1.1% sequentially. The higher-margin enterprise segment buoyed the performance, benefiting from ASP and unit growth in ProAV-managed switch products.

Lumentum LITE reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.68%. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Lumentum’s non-GAAP revenues of $665.5 million, which beat the consensus mark by 1.85%, increased 24.7% on a sequential basis and 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. The growth showcases the strength of the company’s plans for both optical components and systems.

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Viavi Solutions posted a solid 36.4% year-over-year increase in revenues, supported by strong performance in its Network and Service Enablement (“NSE”) and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. Growth was driven by sustained demand from data centers and ongoing 5G and fiber network upgrades, along with solid sales in the aerospace and defense markets.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.