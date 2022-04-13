Ciena's (CIEN) Waveserver Ai Platform Adopted by team.blue

Ciena’s CIEN Waveserver Ai platform was recently deployed by team.blue Denmark, part of the team.blue Group, to serve as the base for the latter’s wide area network (WAN)-ring, providing point-to-point metro data center interconnect (DCI) network service between sites.



team.blue is a leading digital enabler for companies and entrepreneurs, empowering them with innovative digital services. The company’s product portfolio provides growth opportunities to small and medium enterprises across 15 European markets, enabling them to achieve online success more easily. It serves over 2.5 million customers in Europe and has a team of more than 1,700 experts to support them.



Ciena’s Waveserver family of stackable interconnect platforms delivers more capacity and lower power for high-growth, bandwidth-intensive applications. Part of the Waveserver family of products, the Waveserver Ai platform delivers a capacity of up to 2.4 Tb/s in a single rack unit combined with a simple-to-deploy operational model. Waveserver Ai also provides the programmability, scalability, and simplicity needed for global interconnect applications. Its compact design helps reduce real estate costs while providing the capacity to support skyrocketing bandwidth demand. It helps to easily tackle automation and integration challenges while providing massive scalability and high performance with Ciena’s innovative WaveLogic coherent technology.



Cloud and content providers worldwide are investing in DCI capabilities to enhance network efficiency, reduce power usage and enable highly robust network connectivity.



Amid this scenario, team.blue needed a solution that was powerful, easy to use, stable and extremely efficient in terms of power and size. Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform met all these requirements, thereby augmenting the capabilities of team.blue’s current dark fiber infrastructure.



For team.blue, adopting the Waveserver Ai platform will also enable the creation of a point-to-point network between sites, currently providing up to 8x100G on a single dark fiber. This can be further scaled up by the company if needed. This will eventually allow the company to improve its cloud and network offerings, thereby delivering cutting-edge services to customers.

Ciena: A Leading Name in Telecom Space

Headquartered in Hanover, MD, Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The company is benefiting from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architecture. Ciena’s focus on aiding carriers’ transition to next-generation networks places it in one of the fastest-growing segments of the telecom space.



Last month, Ciena announced that The Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System or EASSy is deploying the company’s GeoMesh Extreme solution to boost the capacity of its submarine cable system to meet the increasing demand and improve connectivity to the Americas, the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia. EASSy’s submarine system extends from Africa’s east to south coast for about 10,000 kilometers.



Prior to that, Ciena announced that its coherent optical solutions are being used by India-based Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL or Vi) as the telecom operator overhauls its network backbone scalability in the country. Vi uses Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform that runs on WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution for high-speed 300G/400G services, which can be upgraded to 800G. Using Ciena’s fifth-generation coherent optical solutions, Vi will be able to implement an advanced network to support upcoming technologies like cloud, Internet of Things and 5G.



Shares of CIEN have rallied 0.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 2.1%.



