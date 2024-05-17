Ciena's (CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme Used by Conterra Networks

Ciena CIEN recently announced that Conterra Networks will be implementing its premium WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) to supply 400Gb/s wavelength services to network clients in Texas, North Carolina and Louisiana.



Conterra Networks has been at the forefront of designing, building and operating cutting-edge telecom networks that cater to a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, enterprise and carrier services across the United States. Its commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned it as a national leader in fiber-optic network-based infrastructure and services.



Ciena’s innovative solution plays an integral part in the business of its premium clients like Conterra Networks. The network is managed via Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite, offering end-to-end visibility and assurance from a single control point, ensuring seamless operations and optimal performance, added Ciena.



Ciena is a global provider of networking systems, services and software. Its WL5e is embedded with updated features, such as providing a minimum of 50% more capacity per wavelength and a 30% increase in fiber capacity compared to previous technologies, highlights CIEN. Further, the company added that It is instrumental in lowering footprint and energy usage by more than 50% of prior-generation technologies. Along with WL5e, products such as 6500 and Waveserver are available.



Ciena continues to drive growth with acquisitions and innovative product mix. Ciena teamed up with Toshiba to showcase the validity of quantum keys generated by Toshiba QKD devices to encrypt data, leveraging Ciena’s Waveserver 5 solution.



Also, its GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution was selected by SEA-ME-WE 4 (South East Asia – Middle East – Western Europe 4) to support the increasing demand for seamless connectivity across the circuit.



However, volatile macro conditions are weighing on its performance. Order volumes are decreasing in several overseas markets, due to which management anticipates revenues in the range of $4 billion-$4.3 billion for fiscal 2024 compared with the fiscal 2023 figure of $4.38 billion. Intense competition and customer concentration remain additional headwinds. In the first quarter, two customers represented about 26.5% of total revenues.



CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The stock has gained 10.2% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 9.8% in the past year.





