Ciena's (CIEN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported healthy second-quarter fiscal 2020 results (ended May 2, 2020), with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Hanover, MD-based networking systems, services and software company delivered industry-leading financial performance despite uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been backed by Ciena’s strategy that hinges around innovation, diversification and global scale, leading to a resilient business.



Net Income



On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $91.7 million or 59 cents per share compared with $52.7 million or 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by higher operating income.



Adjusted net income came in at $117.4 million or 76 cents per share compared with $76.2 million or 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25 cents.



Revenues



Quarterly total revenues increased 3.4% year over year to $894.1 million, driven by higher product sales. Ciena had one 10%-plus customer in the quarter, which represented 12% of revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $888 million.



Region-wise, revenues in the Americas were $650.4 million, up 5.7% year over year. Revenues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $141.4 million, up from $115 million in the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific revenues totaled $102.3 million, down 23.9% year over year.



Segment Results



Total revenues in the Networking Platforms increased 3.1% year over year to $718.5 million. Platform Software and Services revenues were $45 million compared with $35.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services revenues increased from $12.5 million to $15 million. Total revenues in Global Services were $115.6 million compared with $120.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Other Details



The adjusted gross margin was 46.9% compared with 43.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating expenses were $258.7 million, down from $269.7 million. Operating income improved to $127.5 million from $80.3 million.



Adjusted operating income increased to $160.3 million from $109.9 million. The adjusted operating margin came in at 17.9% compared with 12.7% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $183 million, up from $131.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Prior to suspending repurchases during the reported quarter, Ciena repurchased about 0.6 million shares for an aggregate price of $23.8 million.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



In the first six months of fiscal 2020, Ciena generated $130.9 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $90 million in the prior-year period. As of May 2, 2020, the company had $887.7 million in cash and equivalents with $679.4 million of net long-term debt.



