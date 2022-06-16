Ciena's (CIEN) Optical Solutions Continue to Gain Traction

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical solution is being used by Columbia-based telecommunications operator Media Commerce amid increasing bandwidth demand.

Media Commerce will be able to provide high-bandwidth connectivity across Columbia by using Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms with WL5e powered by WaveLogic Ai transponders and a 6500 flexible grid ROADM (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers) line system.

The integration of WL5e will help Media Commerce deploy 100GbE and 400GbE services and flexible spectrum services to various business owners to optimize the interconnections of their data centers throughout the country.

Media Commerce will also leverage the ultra-low latency feature to provide channels from Bogotá to Barranquilla without regeneration points, ultimately improving resiliency and performance.

The new network provides connectivity across 300 towns and supports up to 800Gb/s capacity per channel, as per company estimates.

Recently, Ciena partnered with GTS Telecom to upgrade its network from 10G to 100G across the country amid increasing capacity demand by utilizing 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms. The WaveLogic Encryption feature will aid GTS Telecom in integrating encryption services for customers in the public sector with heightened security requirements.

Prior to that, in January 2022, Ciena coherent optical solutions were leveraged by India-based Vodafone Idea Limited. The telecom operator uses Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms that run on WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution for high-speed 300G/400G services, which can be upgraded to 800G.

CIEN is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. It is witnessing encouraging signs in the market that include improvements in customer spending and continues to benefit from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and adoption of cloud architectures.

In the last reported quarter, total revenues rose 13.8% year over year to $949.2 million, owing to strong demand trends. The pandemic-triggered macroeconomic woes and industry-wide supply-chain disruptions are concerns for Ciena.

Shares of the company have declined 22.7% compared with the industry’s decrease of 26.1%.

