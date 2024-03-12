Ciena's (CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme Solution Used by SEA-ME-WE 4

Ciena CIEN recently announced that its GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution is being utilized by SEA-ME-WE 4 (South East Asia – Middle East – Western Europe 4) to accommodate the increasing demand for seamless connectivity across the circuit.



SEA-ME-WE 4 is an international submarine communications cable system that spreads across vast geographic area, connecting countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. It integrates high-powered optical-fiber technology to transmit signals across the undersea cable. The initiative is likely to provide credible and advanced telecommunication services in the region of operation.



Submarine cable systems like SEA-ME-WE 4 is significant to the global network infrastructure in empowering digitalization efforts across the diverse regions where the system is passing through. Ciena’s state-of-the-art technology makes optimum utilization of the submarine’s cable resources to improve network capacity, flexibility and sustainability, fulfilling the growing demand for bandwidth in the SEA-ME-WE 4 consortium.



In addition, by deploying Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical platform, SEA-ME-WE 4 will be able to meet the massive demand for bandwidth globally, secure traffic terabits and maintain the ideal network availability. The company’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics will aid in lowering costs by increasing the capacity per wave up to 450Gb/s. Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite is also being used by SEA-ME-WE 4 for real-time visibility into and control of network performance.



Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. It continues to benefit from increased network traffic and demand for bandwidth. The company has been diversifying its footprint in data center connectivity. With strategic initiatives, CIEN is likely to establish itself as a global leader in the fibre optics vertical, with a positive reflection on its revenue growth and market share.



The stock has gained 3.7% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 3.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

