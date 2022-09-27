Ciena's (CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme Powers C&W Networks' Upgrade

Ciena CIEN has announced that its GeoMesh Extreme will be utilized by a wholesale telecommunications service provider - C&W Networks - to boost network connectivity.

Powered by Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, C&W Networks will leverage GeoMesh Extreme to upgrade its CFX-1 (Colombia-Florida Express) and EWC (East West Cable) submarine cable networks to meet the increasing bandwidth needs.

The CFX-1 express cable stretches over 2,400 km, which connects the United States, Jamaica and Colombia, and provides its users with less than 25ms latency, and the EWC cable stretches over 1,700 km that links the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The CFX-1 express cable will be upgraded by C&W Networks to offer services with speeds between 100 GB/s and 400 GB/s, resulting in a 10-fold increase in capacity, per company reports.

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. Increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth and proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

The company is witnessing strong momentum for its WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution. In the last reported quarter, the company added 14 new customers for its WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution.

In July 2022, Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform, powered by WL5e coherent optics, was deployed by Brazil-based Alloha Fibra group’s subsidiary Mob Telecom (Mob). The Mob integrated Ciena’s platforms to provide bandwidth connectivity up to 800Gb/s per channel across several data centers and four cable landing stations in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Prior to that, Ciena’s 6500, WL5e coherent optical solution and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller was leveraged by MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (“MSAR”) to build the Digital Super Highway Network. The integration helped MSAR to provide connectivity across long distances. It will help the company solidify its foundation to implement upcoming technologies like connecting key data centers and submarine cable landing stations.

However, lingering global supply chain disruptions, component shortages and related higher logistics costs are weighing down on revenue and margin performance. Owing to the prevailing supply-chain woes and global macroeconomic uncertainty, the company provided muted revenue outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have lost 22.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 21.2% in the past year.



