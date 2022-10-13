Ciena's (CIEN) Coherent Optical Technology Used by ESnet

Ciena Corporation CIEN has announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s ("DOE") Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) has deployed the company’s coherent optical technology across ESnet6.

The ESnet6 is a department funded by the U.S. DOE Office of Science which provides 46.1 Terabits per second (Tbps) of bandwidth and an intelligent network to enable scientists to develop and manage multi-petabyte dataflows.

ESnet6 also improves scientists' capacity to extract conclusions from the enormous datasets generated by studies utilizing large-scale equipment like genome sequencers, telescope observatories, X-ray light sources and particle accelerators.

ESnet6 plans to leverage Ciena's Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme to support 100GbE and 400GbE interconnectivity.

Ciena’s solutions help organizations lower cost per bit per kilometer, simplify operations through a web-scale operational model and provide enhanced software and analytics derived from real-time network data.

The above-mentioned attributes are crucial to ESnet6 because it supports data for scientific discovery for thousands of DOE-funded researchers at more than 50 U.S. laboratories and supercomputing facilities, as well as research partners throughout the globe.

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth and proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

The company is witnessing strong momentum for its WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution. In the last reported quarter, the company added 14 new customers for its WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution.

In September 2022, the company announced that its GeoMesh Extreme would be utilized by a wholesale telecommunications service provider - C&W Networks - to boost network connectivity.

Powered by Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, C&W Networks will leverage GeoMesh Extreme to upgrade its CFX-1 (Colombia-Florida Express) and EWC (East West Cable) submarine cable networks to meet the increasing bandwidth needs.

However, lingering global supply chain disruptions, component shortages and related higher logistics costs are weighing down on revenue and margin performance.

Owing to the prevailing supply-chain woes and global macroeconomic uncertainty, the company provided muted revenue outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $800-$880 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $893.2 million, down 14.2% year over year.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have lost 26.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 26.4% in the past year.



