Ciena's (CIEN) Coherent Optical Technology Used by Dedicado

Ciena CIEN has announced that its coherent optics solutions were leveraged by Uruguay-based telecommunications company - Dedicado.

Dedicado will utilize Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology to support the rising demand for network connectivity.

Ciena’s technology will provide 600G to 800G network and is expected to deliver speeds up to 25.2 Tbps between Argentina and Uruguay. This will strengthen the network to support 5G and over-the-top services.

Dedicado will also deploy Ciena’s technology across terrestrial and submarine links. Ciena highlighted that its WL5e has a cheaper cost per bit, more service density and uses less power compared to other providers.

Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) will provide analytical insights to enhance network performance and consumers’ digital experience.

In September 2022, Ciena announced that its coherent optics solutions were recently leveraged by Indonesia-based infrastructure company Biznet.

In collaboration with Ciena’s partner Terrabit Networks, Biznet will utilize Ciena's 6500 Packet Optical Platform, powered by WaveLogic coherent optics. This will aid Biznet in boosting the network capacity, coverage and adaptability of the New Biznet Fiber.

Prior to that, Ciena announced that its 6500, WL5e coherent optical solution and MCP domain controller are being used by MSA Resources Sdn Bhd to build the Digital Super Highway Network.

CIEN is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The company continues to benefit from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and adoption of cloud architectures.

The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 29, 2022) results, with adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. However, earnings declined year over year by 28.2%.

Quarterly total revenues were down 6.8% year over year to $971 million owing to supply-chain disruptions. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14%. Ciena stated that revenues are likely to start improving from fiscal 2023, owing to strong secular demand trends coupled with easing supply-chain issues.

For the fourth quarter ended, the company had 776 100G+ customers, including 17 and 15 new customer wins on WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme, respectively.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 34.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 31.8% in the past year.



