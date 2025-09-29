Ciena (XTRA:CIE1) Price Target Increased by 95.57% to 115.13

The average one-year price target for Ciena (XTRA:CIE1) has been revised to 115,13 € / share. This is an increase of 95.57% from the prior estimate of 58,87 € dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73,27 € to a high of 169,80 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.55% from the latest reported closing price of 121,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIE1 is 0.31%, an increase of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 165,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,090K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,243K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 30.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,630K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 26.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,585K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,253K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 20.52% over the last quarter.

