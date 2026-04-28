Ciena (XTRA:CIE1) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 337.02

The average one-year price target for Ciena (XTRA:CIE1) has been revised to 337,02 € / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 306,13 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 210,58 € to a high of 501,70 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.76% from the latest reported closing price of 436,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 20.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIE1 is 0.27%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 151,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elyxium Wealth holds 11,749K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,864K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing an increase of 40.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 182.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,052K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 34.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 26.05% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 2,871K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 99.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,687K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIE1 by 63.95% over the last quarter.

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