Ciena vs. Nokia: Which Networking Stock is the Better Buy Now?

Ciena Corporation CIEN and Nokia NOK are benefiting from rising demand for AI-driven data traffic, cloud expansion and high-speed network infrastructure upgrades across global markets. However, both companies are capturing this opportunity differently. Ciena is focused on optical networking and routing solutions for cloud providers and service operators, while Nokia is benefiting from a broader portfolio, including optical networks, IP networks and mobile infrastructure.

Per Grand View Research report, the global enterprise networking market was valued at $215.45 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $298.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Let’s analyze their fundamentals, growth opportunities, market challenges and valuation to assess which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for CIEN

Ciena is benefiting from sustained innovation and product development that align with evolving network requirements. Its advanced portfolio, spanning next-generation optical engines, pluggable optics and data center management platforms, is well-positioned to address the rising demand for bandwidth, power efficiency and high-performance connectivity across modern networks. In March 2026, the company unveiled a new suite of innovations designed to address the evolving connectivity requirements of AI-driven environments. These solutions include advances in hyper-rail photonics, next-generation coherent optics and AI-driven network automation, aiming to help hyperscalers, cloud providers and telecom operators build scalable optical networks capable of supporting the explosive growth in AI workloads. On the lastearnings call the company highlighted that it has launched the Vesta 200 6.4T optical engine and continued advancing its Nitro Linear Redriver technology, further strengthening its position inside and around the data center.

Ciena is also gaining from strong customer adoption of its optical networking solutions. Recently, the Ciena WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent optical solution was implemented by Vodafone Idea Limited to modernize its transport network infrastructure. The deployment is aimed at addressing the sharp rise in data traffic across India, driven by cloud adoption, AI workloads and enterprise digitization. On the lastearnings call management also highlighted that orders in India rose 40% year over year, supported by strong managed optical fiber network (MOFN) demand, reflecting the country’s growing need for large-scale optical infrastructure.

The company is witnessing exceptionally strong and durable demand, supported by record order activity and long-term customer planning. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Ciena delivered record revenue of $1.43 billion, up 33% year over year, while backlog increased by approximately $2 billion to reach nearly $7 billion. Management noted that demand continues to outpace supply, with most new orders now scheduled for fulfillment in fiscal 2027, providing strong visibility into future growth. Large-scale AI data center deployments and rising investments by hyperscalers are driving demand for high-speed optical interconnects, while Ciena continues to gain market share through technology leadership and strong customer relationships.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Additionally, Ciena is benefiting from structural demand in its core WAN business, supported by ongoing cloud adoption and the need to connect geographically distributed data centers. Service providers are increasing investments in optical transport infrastructure and autonomous networking capabilities to handle surging AI-driven traffic and improve operating efficiency. At the same time, hyperscalers are accelerating spending across scale-up, scale-out and scale-across AI architectures. For fiscal 2026, Ciena expects revenue to be between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion, with adjusted gross margins projected in the range of 43.5% to 44.5%. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, plus or minus $50 million, while adjusted gross margins are expected to stay within the same 43.5% to 44.5% range.

However, Ciena is facing rising capital expenditure requirements as it accelerates capacity expansion to meet strong AI-led demand. Management noted that fiscal 2026 capital expenditure is running at nearly two to three times the average of the last 12 quarters, creating the risk that investments may move ahead of near-term revenue realization. A significant portion of the backlog is scheduled for fiscal 2027 fulfillment, which could pressure short-term returns if demand timing shifts. In addition, ongoing supply chain constraints, component shortages and strong competition across optical networking and AI infrastructure markets raise concerns.

The Case for NOK

Nokia is benefiting from strong momentum in AI and cloud demand, particularly across Optical Networks and IP Networks. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported 49% growth in AI and cloud net sales and secured €1 billion in new orders, mainly driven by Optical Networks. This supported overall net sales growth of 4% to €4.5 billion, while Network Infrastructure delivered strong book-to-bill above 1. Management also highlighted that increasing AI-driven traffic and the growing need for data center interconnect, routing and switching are creating a structural market shift that is expected to support demand for multiple years.

The company is gaining from the successful integration of the Infinera acquisition, which is improving both growth and profitability in Optical Networks. The company stated that Optical Networks delivered 20% net sales growth in the first quarter, supported by strong demand from AI and cloud customers. Gross margin in Network Infrastructure improved as Optical Networks benefited from Infinera integration synergies and scale. Management also noted that synergy capture is running ahead of targets, design wins have been strong and the combined product portfolio has been well received by customers, helping accelerate growth opportunities in the optical business.

Apart from this, the company is gaining from stronger innovation and product development across its network portfolio. The company introduced next-generation hyperscale multi-rail optical solutions that increase fiber capacity without expanding physical infrastructure, offering 8x higher density and better efficiency compared to competing products. It also launched new AI RAN-ready radios with improved power efficiency and lower weight, while continuing progress with NVIDIA partnership for AI RAN field trials planned by year-end. Along with increased investment in optical manufacturing capacity, including the new indium phosphide facility in San Jose, Nokia raised its 2026 Network Infrastructure growth outlook to 12% to 14% from the earlier 6% to 8% range.

Nokia Corporation Price and Consensus

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

Nokia is facing weakness in parts of its Fixed Networks business, where sales declined 13% in the first quarter. The decline reflects the company’s portfolio strategy to focus on higher-margin products and continued discipline in the consumer premise equipment fiber business. Management stated that there will likely continue to be headwinds on the CPE side throughout the year as Nokia remains selective in areas where it sees better long-term value and stronger profitability.

The company is also grappling with supply constraints across the optical and semiconductor ecosystem. Moreover, Nokia is exposed to the highly cyclical nature of the telecommunications industry. The company’s international presence exposes it to political and economic disruptions, affecting profitability. Intensifying competition in the wireless equipment market is a headwind.

CIEN Shares vs. NOK

Over the past three months, CIEN shares have surged 102.4% while Nokia stock has jumped 53.9%.



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Valuation for CIEN & NOK

In terms of Price/Book, CIEN shares are trading at 26.37X, higher than NOK’s 2.52X.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for CIEN & NOK?

Analysts have significantly revised their earnings estimates upward for CIEN’s bottom line for the current year.



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For NOK, there have been upward revisions for the current year.



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CIEN or NOK: Which Stock to Bet on?

CIEN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while NOK has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, CIEN seems to be a better pick at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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