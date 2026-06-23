Ciena vs. Arista Networks: Which AI Networking Stock is the Better Buy?

Ciena Corporation CIEN and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET are among the key beneficiaries of the growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, as organizations increasingly require advanced networking solutions to support large-scale AI workloads. The rapid expansion of AI training, inference and data-intensive applications is driving demand for high-performance connectivity across data centers, cloud environments and wide-area networks. As a result, networking providers are seeing rising opportunities to deliver the infrastructure needed to move, manage and process massive amounts of data efficiently.

Both companies are capitalizing on these favorable industry trends through their respective technology portfolios. Arista Networks is strengthening its position in AI and cloud networking with its high-speed Ethernet switching and AI fabric solutions, while Ciena is benefiting from growing demand for optical networking, interconnect technologies and data center connectivity infrastructure. With AI-related investments continuing to accelerate across hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises, both companies are well-positioned to participate in the long-term growth of the AI networking market.

Let’s analyze their fundamentals, growth opportunities, market challenges and valuation to assess which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for CIEN

Ciena is benefiting from AI-driven demand across cloud and service provider markets, supported by its technology leadership, deep customer relationships and broad portfolio spanning systems, interconnects, software and services. In the second quarter, revenue increased, adjusted gross margin expanded and adjusted earnings per share nearly quadrupled. Management stated that a strong and growing backlog, combined with the company's leading technology portfolio, provides strong visibility and positions Ciena to capture long-term opportunities across WAN and data center networking.

The company is also gaining momentum from rising investments by hyperscalers and service providers in network infrastructure. Management noted that customers are prioritizing high-capacity, low-latency and high-speed connectivity to support AI model training, data ingestion and inference workloads. Ciena's addressable market is expected to nearly double to approximately $50 billion by 2029, driven by growth in both traditional WAN markets and high-growth data center opportunities. Service provider revenue increased 28% year over year, while revenue from service providers in India more than doubled, reflecting strong demand for managed optical fiber network deployments.

Ciena continues to benefit from demand for its latest networking solutions and expanding customer engagements. The company announced the industry's first multi-rail order for its RLS Hyper-Rail platform from a leading hyperscaler and is engaged in discussions with multiple additional hyperscalers, neoscalers and service providers. Its DCOM solution contributed to 88% year-over-year growth in the Routing and Switching segment, while initial orders from a second hyperscaler and lab qualifications with a third customer further broadened the customer base. The company also secured a new hyperscaler win for its coherent modules and remains on track to more than double pluggable revenue compared with 2025.

Ciena is further benefiting from customer co-creation initiatives and strong operational execution. Management stated that customers increasingly involve the company early in the development of new architectures, helping improve road map decisions, increase win rates and provide greater demand visibility.



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Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.625 billion, plus or minus $50 million. The company also increased its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $6.3 billion, plus or minus $100 million, which implies roughly 32% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Management attributed the stronger outlook to ongoing investments in AI infrastructure and continued robust demand for its optical networking solutions.

However, Ciena continues to operate in a supply-constrained environment where demand exceeds available supply. As a result, the company is making additional capital and operating expense investments to secure future manufacturing capacity and strengthen supply-chain resilience. Management also cited ongoing constraints in modem components and laser pumps used in amplifiers and line systems. In addition, inflationary pressures and higher variable compensation associated with stronger business performance are increasing operating expenses, prompting further investments to support anticipated future demand.

The Case for ANET

Arista is gaining from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and cloud networking demand, as enterprises, hyperscalers and AI providers increasingly deploy large-scale training and inference workloads. The company delivered strong first-quarter 2026 results, with revenue rising 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding guidance. Management highlighted growing traction for its cloud and AI networking strategy, supported by increasing adoption of its high-speed Ethernet solutions and leadership position in high-speed switching. Reflecting this momentum, Arista raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $11.5 billion and increased its AI fabrics revenue target to $3.5 billion, indicating expectations for continued growth in AI-related deployments.

The company continues to benefit from expanding AI networking opportunities through its scale-out and scale-across architectures. The company reported more than 100 cumulative customers deploying 800-gigabit Ethernet solutions and expects 1.6-terabit deployments to reach production scale in 2027. Management noted strong demand for its Etherlink portfolio, AI fabric offerings and networking software, which support diverse AI accelerators and increasingly complex AI workloads. The company is also seeing growing adoption among cloud providers, neocloud operators and AI infrastructure customers, supported by the scalability, reliability and observability of its EOS platform.

Arista Networks also demonstrated strong financial and operational execution. Arista generated approximately $1.69 billion in operating cash flow, the highest in its history, and ended the quarter with $12.35 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Management highlighted continued investments in innovation, including next-generation AI networking products, advanced optics technologies such as XPO, and enterprise expansion initiatives, positioning the company to address future growth opportunities.

Despite strong demand trends, Arista is facing industry-wide supply constraints across wafers, silicon chips, CPUs, optics, memory and other key components. Management stated that demand is currently outpacing supply and expects these challenges to persist for the next one to two years. To secure supply and support customer deployments, the company has entered into multiyear purchase commitments and is incurring higher procurement costs, which may continue to constrain shipment capacity and operational flexibility.

The challenging supply environment is also creating pressure on profitability. Gross margin declined to 62.4% from 63.4% in the previous quarter, primarily due to customer mix and elevated component costs. Management expects ongoing gross margin pressure as it absorbs higher expenses for memory, silicon and other critical inputs while prioritizing supply continuity for customers.

CIEN vs. ANET Share Price Performance

Over the past six months, CIEN shares have gained 91.6%, while Arista has increased 33.5%.



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Valuation for CIEN & ANET

In terms of Price/Book, CIEN shares are trading at 22.53X, higher than ANET’s 16.3X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for CIEN & ANET?

Analysts have significantly revised their earnings estimates upward for CIEN’s bottom line for the current year.



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For ANET, there have been marginal upward revisions for the current year.



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CIEN or ANET: Which is a Better Pick?

While CIEN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ANET has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, CIEN seems to be a better pick at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.