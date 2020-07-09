Ciena Supports Vodafone NZ to Offer Premium Digital Services

Yesterday, Ciena Corporation CIEN announced that Vodafone New Zealand has deployed 800G technology using its WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e). This will augment the service provider’s network by enabling high data capacity, transmission and speed. Here, 800G refers to 800 billion bits per second transmission capacity.



By implementing Ciena’s WL5e coherent optics between its data centers in Auckland, Vodafone NZ achieved a record transmission speed to address the rising demand for digital services. The operator can now better manage network requirements to support its recently-launched 5G service in an eco-friendly way. It will be able to offer a range of digital experiences, scaling from 200G to up to 800G single wavelengths.



Also, Vodafone NZ is leveraging its Ciena 6500 shelves, doubling the data throughput for each hardware module and reducing energy consumption by 50%. Ciena’s cutting-edge 800G coherent optics enables Vodafone NZ to provide citizens with access to the world’s finest digital services. The data transport system has been deployed together with Ciena and test equipment specialist, Viavi Solutions VIAV.



The fundamental demand drivers of Ciena’s business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures continue to be strong. The company possesses the largest optical R&D investment capacity in the industry which enables it to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. It has a world-class specialized sales force that is focused on customers and drives toward opportunities.



Ciena is benefiting from diversification across customer segments and regions combined with its technology leadership, including the 5th-generation 800-gig WaveLogic modem. The company added several new products and capabilities to its 5G Network Solutions aimed at reducing network complexity and fueling operators’ migration from 4G to 5G. Ciena is boosting its Packet Networking portfolio with new Adaptive IP capabilities, coherent optics and purpose-built hardware platforms.



Shares of Ciena have returned 21.6% compared with the same growth of the industry in the past three months. The Hanover, MD-based networking systems, services and software company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.







Ciena currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some other better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Calix, Inc. CALX, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



T-Mobile has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average.



Calix has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.