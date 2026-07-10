Ciena Soars 495% in a Year: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN shares have jumped a whopping 494.6% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Communication - Components industry, which gained 37.6% and 321.4%, respectively. The S&P 500 composite is up 25.6% over the same time frame. The company’s shares have surged 97.4% in the past six months.

The company has also outpaced its peers, Corning Incorporated GLW, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. GLW, ANET and CSCO have climbed 276.9%, 70.1% and 77.7%, respectively, in the same time frame.



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Ciena is well poised to benefit from AI-led demand for optical networking across cloud and service providers, along with a growing backlog, despite ongoing supply woes. Expanding bandwidth needs, rising data center interconnect activity and solid uptake of coherent optical technologies also bode well.

Let us take a closer look at CIEN’s fundamentals, key growth drivers, competitive strengths and potential risks to determine whether the stock remains an attractive investment.

Key Factors to Consider

Ciena is benefiting from strong AI-driven demand for networking infrastructure, supported by its technology leadership, deep customer relationships and broad product portfolio. The company generated record second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.57 billion, up 40% year over year, while adjusted gross margin expanded to 44.9% and adjusted earnings per share nearly quadrupled to $1.64. Management stated that these results were achieved despite operating in a supply-constrained environment. A growing backlog, fueled by AI-related demand from cloud and service provider customers, along with the company’s portfolio spanning systems, interconnects, software and services, positions Ciena to address connectivity requirements across wide area networks and data centers.

The company is seeing expanding opportunities as hyperscalers and service providers increase investments in networking infrastructure. Management noted that hyperscalers have raised their 2026 capital expenditure plans with continued expansion expected beyond 2027, while service providers are also resuming investments in optical infrastructure after several years. Demand is being driven by the need for high-capacity, low-latency and high-speed connectivity for AI workloads, including model training, data ingestion and inference. The company believes these trends will expand its addressable market to approximately $50 billion by 2029, covering both traditional WAN markets and high-growth opportunities in and around data centers.



Ciena continues to strengthen its position with new product adoption and customer wins. The company announced the industry's first multi-rail order for its RLS Hyper-Rail platform from a leading hyperscaler, validating demand for the solution. It is also engaged with additional hyperscalers, neoscalers and service providers that have shown stronger-than-expected interest. Meanwhile, its Data Center Out-of-Band Management (DCOM) solution contributed to 88% year-over-year growth in the Routing and Switching segment. The company also secured orders from a second hyperscaler for DCOM, advanced qualifications with a third hyperscaler and won a major hyperscaler contract for its coherent modules. Demand for its 400G and 800G pluggables remains strong, and Ciena expects pluggable revenue to more than double from 2025.



Also, the company is benefiting from customer collaboration and expanding adoption of its technology portfolio. Management highlighted that customers are increasingly engaging the company early in designing new network architectures, helping shape its product roadmap while improving visibility into future demand. The company believes this collaborative approach strengthens its competitive position and supports long-term growth. During the fiscal second-quarter 2026, direct cloud customer revenue increased 70% year over year, while service provider revenue rose 28%, with India service provider revenue more than doubling due to strong managed optical fiber network deployments. The backlog increased by more than $600 million sequentially to $7.7 billion, providing visibility into 2027.



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The strong demand environment also supported improved financial performance and a higher outlook. Adjusted operating margin reached 19.5%, free cash flow totaled $219 million and cash balance stood at $1.4 billion. Management attributed margin improvement to engineering cost reductions, pricing optimization and disciplined working capital management. Based on first-half execution, Ciena raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and expects revenue of approximately $6.3 billion, plus or minus $100 million, with an adjusted gross margin of 44.5% to 45% and an operating margin of around 19%.

However, Ciena continues to face supply constraints as demand exceeds available component supply. Management stated that the imbalance between supply and demand persists across the industry, requiring continued investments with suppliers to secure manufacturing capacity and supply availability. The company also increased operating expense guidance to support supply security and higher variable compensation, reflecting the resources needed to meet growing customer demand.

CIEN’s Valuation

CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 61.45X, above the industry’s 44.68X. CSCO, GLW and ANET trade at a forward 12-month P/E of 29.78X, 51.66X and 50.84X, respectively.



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CIEN’s Upward Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 30 days.



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What Should You Do With CIEN Stock Now?

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ciena appears to be a compelling investment opportunity at the moment.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.