Ciena Sees Strong Revenue Growth In Q2; Boosts FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Down 3.4% - Update

March 05, 2026 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Ciena Corp. (CIEN) said it expects revenue for the second quarter between $1.45 billion and $1.55 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion, up from the prior forecast range between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion.

"With a historically strong order book and record Q1 backlog, we are poised to deliver strong results, supported by durable demand, through 2026 and into 2027," said Marc Graff, CFO.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CIEN is trading on the NYSE at $332.00, down $11.55 or 3.36 percent.

