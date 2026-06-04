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Ciena Q2 Earnings Surge; Raises FY26 Outlook

June 04, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN), a network technology company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income surged to $218.22 million from $8.97 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.49 versus $0.06 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $240.20 million from $60.66 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.64 versus $0.42 last year.

EBITDA for the period came in higher at $283.08 million from $66.71 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $341.77 million from $116.68 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to $1.57 billion from $1.135 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects third quarter revenue to be at $1.625 billion plus or minus $50 million.

For the fiscal year 2026, the company raised its revenue guidance to approximately $6.3 billion, plus or minus $100 million, from its prior forecast of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion, which is a 32% increase year over year at the midpoint.

In the pre-market trading, Ciena is 6.22% lesser at $582.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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