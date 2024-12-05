News & Insights

Ciena price target raised to $84 from $68 at Citi

December 05, 2024 — 03:51 pm EST

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the firm’s price target on Ciena (CIEN) to $84 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is raising its FY26 sales and earnings per share estimates by 3% and 4%, respectively, to reflect the stronger adoption of pluggables in and around the data center, an opportunity not captured in the company’s 6%-8% growth target. Citi believes shares warrant less of a discount to networking peers trading at roughly 26x due to Ciena’s expanding opportunities, including AI.

