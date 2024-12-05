Ciena price target raised to $84 from $68 at Citi

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the firm’s price target on Ciena (CIEN) to $84 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is raising its FY26 sales and earnings per share estimates by 3% and 4%, respectively, to reflect the stronger adoption of pluggables in and around the data center, an opportunity not captured in the company’s 6%-8% growth target. Citi believes shares warrant less of a discount to networking peers trading at roughly 26x due to Ciena’s expanding opportunities, including AI.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CIEN:
- Ciena price target raised to $75 from $60 at Rosenblatt
- Ciena price target raised to $80 from $75 at Needham
- Verizon advances fiber network for AI workloads
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- Ciena downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.