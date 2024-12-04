Ciena price target raised to $80 from $75 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Ciena (CIEN) to $80 from $75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q4 results. With telecom optical spending poised to begin recovering from depressed levels seen in the first half of FY24, the firm remains positive on Ciena as its checks indicate improving sequential demand from both critical segments – Webscale and Telco, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Ciena’s customer inventories in both segments are approaching normal levels and a new win at AT&T (T) could further boost share in FY25, Needham adds.

