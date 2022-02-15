Markets
CIEN

Ciena Preliminary Q1 Revenue Below Prior Guidance; Affirms FY22 Revenue Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) said it experienced several specific disruptions in the supply chain late in the first quarter that exacerbated an already-challenging macro supply situation. For the first quarter, the company now expects revenue to be in the range of $840 to $850 million, compared to prior guidance range of $870 to $910 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 45% to 46%, at the high end of the previous guidance of 43% to 46%.

Ciena Corp. continues to expect to achieve its revenue guidance of 11% to 13% annual growth for fiscal 2022.

Shares of Ciena Corp. were down 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular