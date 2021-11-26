Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ciena Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ciena had US$699.5m in debt in July 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.41b in cash, so it actually has US$713.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ciena's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CIEN Debt to Equity History November 26th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ciena had liabilities of US$827.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$904.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.41b in cash and US$996.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$676.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Ciena could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Ciena boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the bad news is that Ciena has seen its EBIT plunge 13% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ciena can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Ciena may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Ciena recorded free cash flow worth 78% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Ciena has net cash of US$713.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$385m, being 78% of its EBIT. So we don't think Ciena's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ciena you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

