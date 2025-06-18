Ciena Names Marc Graff SVP And CFO, Succeeding James Moylan, Jr., Effective Aug. 1

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN), a high-speed connectivity company, Wednesday announced the appointment of Marc Graff as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1.

Graff succeeds James Moylan, Jr., who previously announced retirement with effect from August 28. Until that time, Moylan will assist in the transition of his responsibilities to Graff.

In his new role, Graff will be reporting to President and CEO Gary Smith. He will be based at Ciena's corporate headquarters in Maryland.

Graff holds nearly 30 years of finance experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), tax and trade matters, and accounting, including more than nine years in Asia.

Before joining Ciena, he served as Senior Vice President and CFO at Altera Corp., a provider of FPGA hardware and software solutions. Prior to Altera, Graff served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer for Intel's Data Center and Artificial Intelligence Group, and other executive finance roles.

Gary Smith, President and CEO of Ciena, said, "Marc brings extensive financial expertise and industry knowledge, particularly in data center-related technologies, to Ciena at a pivotal time as AI and cloud computing fuel growing demand for high-speed connectivity. His leadership of our global financial strategy and operations will be instrumental in driving our continued growth..."

On the NYSE, Ciena shares are currently trading at $74.72, up 1.74 percent.

