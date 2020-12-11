Stocks
CIEN

Ciena Lags 4Q Profit Estimates; Needham Stays Bullish

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Ciena Corp. reported lower-than-expected 4Q earnings and announced the resumption of it share repurchase plan. Shares of the telecommunication networking equipment and software services provider fell 2.3% on Thursday.

Ciena’s (CIEN) adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share fell short of analysts’ expectations of $0.63 and compared to EPS of $0.58 in the year-ago period. Fourth-quarter revenues declined 14.4% to $828.5 million year-on-year, but surpassed Street estimates of $825.3 million.

"Our fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 performance reported today demonstrates that we have the innovation, diversification and global scale to perform well in a challenging environment," said Gary Smith, Ciena CEO.

Ciena announced that it will resume its share repurchase program in the first-quarter of fiscal 2021. The company has a buyback plan worth $150 million. (See CIEN stock analysis on TipRanks).

Following its earnings release, Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated his Buy rating and a price target of $58 (25.8% upside potential). In a note to investors, Henderson wrote, “We think the recovery will start in the Spring and accelerate as Huawei replacement and 800G drive share gains. We view this as a good time to enter CIEN shares in anticipation of these improvements.”

Meanwhile, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 2 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target stands at $48.30 and implies upside potential of about 4.8% to current levels. Shares have plunged about 8% year-to-date.

Related News:
AT&T To Sell Crunchyroll To Sony For $1.18B; Morgan Stanley Says Buy
FireEye Sinks 13% After Cyberattack Hit; Citigroup Says Hold
Asana Spikes 16% On 3Q Beat, FY21 Guidance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIEN

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular