Ciena Guides Q4 Revenues Above Estimates; Stock Up 12% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Ciena Corp. (CIEN) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter between $1.24 billion and $1.32 billion.

On average, 13 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

