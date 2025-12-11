Ciena Guides Q1, FY26 Revenues Well Above Estimates; Stock Up 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Ciena Corp. (CIEN) said it expects revenue for the first quarter between $1.35 billion and $1.43 billion as well as revenues for the full-year 2026 between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $1.25 billion for the quarter and $5.53 billion for the year.

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our growth trajectory over the coming years, driven by durable demand from our cloud and service provider customers and a growing set of opportunities inside and around the data center," said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena.

